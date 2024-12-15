Gonzalez (left foot) is listed as inactive Sunday at New Orleans.

Gonzalez missed two field-goal attempts, one from 46 yards and the other from 52 yards, in the Commanders' last game Week 13. He then was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a left foot injury, but despite logging back-to-back full sessions to end Week 15 prep, he entered the weekend as questionable. Washington elevated Greg Joseph from its practice squad Saturday, signaling that Gonzalez was in danger of remaining on the sideline Sunday, which now has been confirmed. Gonzalez's next chance to kick is next Sunday against the Eagles.