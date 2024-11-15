Overshown (knee) was a full practice participant Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Overshown underwent X-rays on his knee following the Cowboys' Week 10 loss to the Eagles. He was diagnosed with bursitis in his right knee, but that doesn't appear to be a major issue as he was able to practice Thursday without limitations. Unless he suffers a setback, Overshown should suit up against Houston on Monday. In the three games since Dallas' Week 7 bye, Overshown has logged 26 tackles (14 solo), including 3.0 sacks.