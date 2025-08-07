Cowboys' Deuce Vaughn: Resumes practicing Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vaughn (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Vaughn's return to practice should pave the way for him to suit up in Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams. He's vying for a depth role in a Dallas backfield that also includes Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders (knee), Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah. Vaughn is the only member of that group that was with the Cowboys last season.
More News
-
Cowboys' Deuce Vaughn: Expected to return soon•
-
Cowboys' Deuce Vaughn: Season-high six carries in Week 18•
-
Cowboys' Deuce Vaughn: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Deuce Vaughn: Not playing Week 12•
-
Cowboys' Deuce Vaughn: Minimal production against Houston•
-
Cowboys' Deuce Vaughn: Inactive for Week 10•