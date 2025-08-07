Vaughn (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Vaughn's return to practice should pave the way for him to suit up in Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams. He's vying for a depth role in a Dallas backfield that also includes Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders (knee), Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah. Vaughn is the only member of that group that was with the Cowboys last season.