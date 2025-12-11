Ferguson (calf) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Ferguson opened Week 15 prep as limited due to a calf injury Wednesday, so his downgrade one day later is somewhat concerning. However, he was seen rehabbing with the Cowboys' training staff on the side Thursday, according to Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News. Friday's injury report may include a ruling on Ferguson's status ahead of Sunday's game versus the Vikings, but if he needs to miss any time, Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford are the next TEs up on Dallas' roster.