Mafah (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Mafah opened the season on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury. He was cleared to return to practice Wednesday, and the rookie seventh-rounder has a chance to make his NFL regular-season debut Sunday after a week of limited practices. However, if he does return, then Mafah would likely be limited to special teams while serving as the Cowboys' RB4 behind Javonte Williams, Malik Davis and fellow rookie Jaydon Blue (who has been a healthy scratch since Week 9).