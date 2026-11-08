The Giants elevated Mafah from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Mafah joined New York's practice squad in mid-September, and he'll get his first chance with the club's gameday roster Sunday versus the Eagles. The Clemson product played in one game as a rookie with Dallas last season, garnering 18 yards and a touchdown on five carries along with two catches for 11 yards on two targets in Week 18. Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is doubtful to suit up Sunday, so Mafah could work as the Giants' No. 3 RB behind Devin Singletary and Greg Desrosiers.