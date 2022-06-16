Grier has been rotated in as Dallas' third-string quarterback during mandatory minicamp this past week, Mickey Spagnola of the team's official site reports.

Grier was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury in January after failing to find the field during his first season with the Cowboys. The 2019 third-round pick has logged just two games in his NFL career, throwing for 228 yards and four interceptions on 28-of-52 passing as a rookie in Carolina. Grier's current standing on Dallas' depth chart suggests that he will continue to compete for a spot on the team's final 53-man roster this offseason.