Dawkins signed with the Lions' practice squad Thursday, per the team's official Twitter account.
Dawkins was with Detroit's practice squad as recently as last Saturday, but the team decided to let him go ahead of Sunday's tilt with the Falcons. Rookie D'Andre Swift and veteran Adrian Peterson (abdomen) have been the lead backs for the Lions thus far this season, but a sudden injury designation and limited practice session from Peterson on Thursday may have incentivized the team to add depth. Upcoming Week 8, Detroit will face a Colts rush defense that so far ranks as the NFL's No. 3 unit.