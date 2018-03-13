Danny Amendola: Headed for Miami
Amendola is on track to sign with the Dolphins, NFL.com reports.
Amendola has on previous occasions re-worked his contract in order to stay with the Patriots, but this time around the 32-year-old will look to parlay the 61-catch effort he turned in last season into a solid payday in free agency. The Dolphins are also adding Albert Wilson to their pass-catching mix, but there's looks to be had in the Miami offense, with slot stalwart Jarvis Landry -- who logged a league-high 112 catches on 161 targets in 2017 -- having been traded to the Browns.
