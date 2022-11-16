The Bengals worked out Philon on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Philon underwent offseason surgery to address a knee injury that he sustained during the 2021 campaign, and his workout in Cincinnati on Tuesday implies that he's healthy and ready for NFL action once again. The 28-year-old defensive lineman collected 27 tackles, two sacks, two passes defensed and two fumble recoveries across 11 games played for the Raiders a year ago, and he'll now work for another opportunity to log snaps on an active roster.