site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raiders-darius-philon-placed-on-covid-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Raiders' Darius Philon: Placed on COVID list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Philon has landed on the Raiders reserve/COVID-19 list.
Philon has reportedly tested positive for the virus per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Heath Cummings
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read