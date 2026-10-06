With so much happening across the league, the time has come to consider making a trade to help your team. It might be your only pathway to getting some wins.
More than fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues.
Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.
The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart.
By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).
This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign.
Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered as worth no more than four points.
Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media. It actually helps future editions of the Trade Chart if you drop a line.
Quarterback trade values
|Player
|tm
|1QB-4
|1QB-6
|2QB
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|22
|22
|48
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|13
|13
|30
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|12
|13
|30
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|12
|13
|30
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|11
|12
|28
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|11
|12
|28
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|9
|9
|22
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|9
|9
|22
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|8
|8
|20
|Jared Goff
|DET
|7
|8
|20
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|7
|7
|18
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|7
|7
|18
|Drake Maye
|NE
|5
|5
|14
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|--
|--
|12
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|--
|--
|12
|Jordan Love
|GB
|--
|--
|12
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|--
|--
|11
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|--
|--
|11
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|--
|--
|11
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|--
|--
|11
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|--
|--
|10
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|--
|--
|10
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|--
|--
|10
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|--
|--
|9
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|--
|--
|8
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|--
|--
|8
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|--
|--
|7
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|--
|--
|7
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|--
|--
|7
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|--
|--
|7
|Jameis Winston
|NYG
|--
|--
|6
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|--
|--
|5
|Jalon Daniels
|TB
|--
|--
|5
|J.J. McCarthy
|NYG
|--
|--
|5
|Fernando Mendoza
|LV
|--
|--
|5
Running back trade values
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|51
|52.5
|54
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|50
|51.5
|53
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|47
|48.5
|50
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|41
|41.5
|42
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|39
|40.5
|42
|James Cook
|BUF
|39
|39.5
|40
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|38
|38
|38
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|30
|31
|32
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|28
|30
|32
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|29
|29.5
|30
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|25
|26
|27
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|24
|25.5
|27
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|23
|23.5
|24
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|22
|23
|24
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|21
|21.5
|22
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|16
|17
|18
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAC
|15
|15.5
|16
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|14
|15
|16
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|14
|15
|16
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|13
|14
|15
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|13
|13
|13
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|12
|12.5
|13
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|11
|11.5
|12
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|10
|10.5
|11
|Aaron Jones
|MIN
|9
|9
|9
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|8
|8.5
|9
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|8
|8
|8
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|6
|7
|8
|Emanuel Wilson
|SEA
|7
|7
|7
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|7
|7
|7
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|7
|7
|7
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|6
|6.5
|7
|Ollie Gordon
|MIA
|6
|6
|6
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|6
|6
|6
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|6
|6
|6
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|6
|6
|6
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|5
|5.5
|6
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|5
|5.5
|6
|Keaton Mitchell
|LAC
|--
|--
|6
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|5
|5
|5
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|5
|5
|5
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|5
|5
|5
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|5
|5
|5
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|5
|5
|5
Wide receiver trade values
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|48
|50
|52
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|43
|44.5
|46
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|40
|42
|44
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|38
|40
|42
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|37
|38.5
|40
|Chris Olave
|NO
|35
|37
|39
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|35
|37
|39
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|31
|32.5
|34
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|30
|31.5
|33
|Drake London
|ATL
|26
|28
|30
|George Pickens
|DAL
|21
|22
|23
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|20
|21
|22
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|17
|19
|21
|Parker Washington
|JAC
|17
|19
|21
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|16
|18
|20
|Christian Watson
|GB
|17
|18
|19
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|17
|18
|19
|A.J. Brown
|NE
|16
|14
|19
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|14
|15
|16
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|14
|15
|16
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|13
|14.5
|16
|Mike Evans
|SF
|13
|14.5
|16
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|12
|14
|16
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|12
|13.5
|15
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|12
|13.5
|15
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|12
|13
|14
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|11
|12
|13
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|10
|11
|12
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|9
|10
|11
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|9
|10
|11
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|8
|9.5
|11
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|8
|9
|10
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|7
|8
|9
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|7
|7.5
|8
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|6
|7
|8
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|6
|7
|8
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|6
|7
|8
|Josh Downs
|IND
|6
|7
|8
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|6
|7
|8
|Tyreek Hill
|FA
|6
|7
|8
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|6
|7
|8
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|6
|6.5
|7
|Romeo Doubs
|NE
|5
|5.5
|6
|Keenan Allen
|IND
|--
|--
|6
|Kalif Raymond
|CHI
|--
|--
|5
Tight end trade values
|Player
|tm
|non
|0.5
|PPR
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|28
|29.5
|31
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|27
|29
|31
|George Kittle
|SF
|15
|16.5
|18
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|10
|12
|14
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|9
|10.5
|12
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|8
|9.5
|11
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|8
|9
|10
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|8
|9
|10
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|7
|8.5
|10
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|7
|8
|9
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|6
|7
|8
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|6
|7
|8
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|5
|5.5
|6
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|5
|5.5
|6
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|--
|--
|5