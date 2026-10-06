With so much happening across the league, the time has come to consider making a trade to help your team. It might be your only pathway to getting some wins.

More than fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues.

Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.

The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart.

By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered as worth no more than four points.

Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media. It actually helps future editions of the Trade Chart if you drop a line.

Quarterback trade values

Player tm 1QB-4 1QB-6 2QB Josh Allen BUF 22 22 48 Lamar Jackson BAL 13 13 30 Brock Purdy SF 12 13 30 Patrick Mahomes KC 12 13 30 Dak Prescott DAL 11 12 28 Joe Burrow CIN 11 12 28 Caleb Williams CHI 9 9 22 Trevor Lawrence JAC 9 9 22 Tyler Shough NO 8 8 20 Jared Goff DET 7 8 20 Bryce Young CAR 7 7 18 Matthew Stafford LAR 7 7 18 Drake Maye NE 5 5 14 Jalen Hurts PHI -- -- 12 Jayden Daniels WAS -- -- 12 Jordan Love GB -- -- 12 Jacoby Brissett ARI -- -- 11 Kirk Cousins LV -- -- 11 C.J. Stroud HOU -- -- 11 Aaron Rodgers PIT -- -- 11 Sam Darnold SEA -- -- 10 Justin Herbert LAC -- -- 10 Bo Nix DEN -- -- 10 Kyler Murray MIN -- -- 9 Michael Penix Jr. ATL -- -- 8 Deshaun Watson CLE -- -- 8 Geno Smith NYJ -- -- 7 Malik Willis MIA -- -- 7 Baker Mayfield TB -- -- 7 Daniel Jones IND -- -- 7 Jameis Winston NYG -- -- 6 Cam Ward TEN -- -- 5 Jalon Daniels TB -- -- 5 J.J. McCarthy NYG -- -- 5 Fernando Mendoza LV -- -- 5

Running back trade values

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Jahmyr Gibbs DET 51 52.5 54 Bijan Robinson ATL 50 51.5 53 Kenneth Walker III KC 47 48.5 50 Jonathan Taylor IND 41 41.5 42 Christian McCaffrey SF 39 40.5 42 James Cook BUF 39 39.5 40 Derrick Henry BAL 38 38 38 Javonte Williams DAL 30 31 32 Chase Brown CIN 28 30 32 Kyren Williams LAR 29 29.5 30 Chuba Hubbard CAR 25 26 27 Ashton Jeanty LV 24 25.5 27 D'Andre Swift CHI 23 23.5 24 Breece Hall NYJ 22 23 24 Saquon Barkley PHI 21 21.5 22 Cam Skattebo NYG 16 17 18 Bhayshul Tuten JAC 15 15.5 16 Jaylen Warren PIT 14 15 16 Bucky Irving TB 14 15 16 Jeremiyah Love ARI 13 14 15 Omarion Hampton LAC 13 13 13 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 12 12.5 13 Quinshon Judkins CLE 11 11.5 12 Travis Etienne Jr. NO 10 10.5 11 Aaron Jones MIN 9 9 9 David Montgomery HOU 8 8.5 9 Josh Jacobs GB 8 8 8 RJ Harvey DEN 6 7 8 Emanuel Wilson SEA 7 7 7 Tony Pollard TEN 7 7 7 Zach Charbonnet SEA 7 7 7 Alvin Kamara NO 6 6.5 7 Ollie Gordon MIA 6 6 6 Kyle Monangai CHI 6 6 6 Jordan Mason MIN 6 6 6 Jadarian Price SEA 6 6 6 Woody Marks HOU 5 5.5 6 TreVeyon Henderson NE 5 5.5 6 Keaton Mitchell LAC -- -- 6 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS 5 5 5 Braelon Allen NYJ 5 5 5 Blake Corum LAR 5 5 5 J.K. Dobbins DEN 5 5 5 Kaelon Black SF 5 5 5

Wide receiver trade values

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 48 50 52 Ja'Marr Chase CIN 43 44.5 46 CeeDee Lamb DAL 40 42 44 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET 38 40 42 Justin Jefferson MIN 37 38.5 40 Chris Olave NO 35 37 39 Puka Nacua LAR 35 37 39 Zay Flowers BAL 31 32.5 34 Nico Collins HOU 30 31.5 33 Drake London ATL 26 28 30 George Pickens DAL 21 22 23 DeVonta Smith PHI 20 21 22 Tetairoa McMillan CAR 17 19 21 Parker Washington JAC 17 19 21 Garrett Wilson NYJ 16 18 20 Christian Watson GB 17 18 19 Tee Higgins CIN 17 18 19 A.J. Brown NE 16 14 19 DJ Moore BUF 14 15 16 Davante Adams LAR 14 15 16 Malik Nabers NYG 13 14.5 16 Mike Evans SF 13 14.5 16 Michael Wilson ARI 12 14 16 Jaylen Waddle DEN 12 13.5 15 Rashee Rice KC 12 13.5 15 Matthew Golden GB 12 13 14 Ladd McConkey LAC 11 12 13 Terry McLaurin WAS 10 11 12 Jalen Coker CAR 9 10 11 Emeka Egbuka TB 9 10 11 Luther Burden III CHI 8 9.5 11 Jameson Williams DET 8 9 10 DK Metcalf PIT 7 8 9 Deebo Samuel SF 7 7.5 8 Rome Odunze CHI 6 7 8 Carnell Tate TEN 6 7 8 Devaughn Vele NO 6 7 8 Josh Downs IND 6 7 8 Stefon Diggs WAS 6 7 8 Tyreek Hill FA 6 7 8 Jordan Addison MIN 6 7 8 Denzel Boston CLE 6 6.5 7 Romeo Doubs NE 5 5.5 6 Keenan Allen IND -- -- 6 Kalif Raymond CHI -- -- 5

Tight end trade values

Player tm non 0.5 PPR Brock Bowers LV 28 29.5 31 Trey McBride ARI 27 29 31 George Kittle SF 15 16.5 18 Sam LaPorta DET 10 12 14 Tyler Warren IND 9 10.5 12 Juwan Johnson NO 8 9.5 11 Dalton Kincaid BUF 8 9 10 Travis Kelce KC 8 9 10 Isaiah Likely NYG 7 8.5 10 Dallas Goedert PHI 7 8 9 Tucker Kraft GB 6 7 8 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE 6 7 8 Colston Loveland CHI 5 5.5 6 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ 5 5.5 6 Mark Andrews BAL -- -- 5