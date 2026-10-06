With so much happening across the league, the time has come to consider making a trade to help your team. It might be your only pathway to getting some wins.  

More than fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports with the sole purpose of helping managers make fair trades in their leagues. And since then, the Trade Chart has expanded to include four-point-per-pass touchdown leagues and half-PPR leagues. 

Now, no one has to be scared to make a trade anymore.  

The points assigned to players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value, which is determined by expected future performance, future schedules and (perhaps most importantly) public sentiment. Past performance is not a major factor in the Fantasy Football Trade Chart. 

By adding players' values, you can determine what players you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should deduct 10% of the value from any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest-of-season" rankings for the 2026 campaign. 

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered as worth no more than four points.

Reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues: Dave Richard via email or social media. It actually helps future editions of the Trade Chart if you drop a line.

Quarterback trade values

Playertm1QB-41QB-62QB
Josh AllenBUF222248
Lamar JacksonBAL131330
Brock PurdySF121330
Patrick MahomesKC121330
Dak PrescottDAL111228
Joe BurrowCIN111228
Caleb WilliamsCHI9922
Trevor LawrenceJAC9922
Tyler ShoughNO8820
Jared GoffDET7820
Bryce YoungCAR7718
Matthew StaffordLAR7718
Drake MayeNE5514
Jalen HurtsPHI----12
Jayden DanielsWAS----12
Jordan LoveGB----12
Jacoby BrissettARI----11
Kirk CousinsLV----11
C.J. StroudHOU----11
Aaron RodgersPIT----11
Sam DarnoldSEA----10
Justin HerbertLAC----10
Bo NixDEN----10
Kyler MurrayMIN----9
Michael Penix Jr. ATL----8
Deshaun WatsonCLE----8
Geno SmithNYJ----7
Malik WillisMIA----7
Baker MayfieldTB----7
Daniel JonesIND----7
Jameis WinstonNYG----6
Cam WardTEN----5
Jalon DanielsTB----5
J.J. McCarthyNYG----5
Fernando MendozaLV----5

Running back trade values

Playertmnon0.5PPR
Jahmyr GibbsDET5152.554
Bijan RobinsonATL5051.553
Kenneth Walker IIIKC4748.550
Jonathan TaylorIND4141.542
Christian McCaffreySF3940.542
James CookBUF3939.540
Derrick HenryBAL383838
Javonte WilliamsDAL303132
Chase BrownCIN283032
Kyren WilliamsLAR2929.530
Chuba HubbardCAR252627
Ashton JeantyLV2425.527
D'Andre SwiftCHI2323.524
Breece HallNYJ222324
Saquon BarkleyPHI2121.522
Cam SkatteboNYG161718
Bhayshul TutenJAC1515.516
Jaylen WarrenPIT141516
Bucky IrvingTB141516
Jeremiyah LoveARI131415
Omarion HamptonLAC131313
Rhamondre StevensonNE1212.513
Quinshon JudkinsCLE1111.512
Travis Etienne Jr.NO1010.511
Aaron JonesMIN999
David MontgomeryHOU88.59
Josh JacobsGB888
RJ HarveyDEN678
Emanuel WilsonSEA777
Tony PollardTEN777
Zach CharbonnetSEA777
Alvin KamaraNO66.57
Ollie GordonMIA666
Kyle MonangaiCHI666
Jordan MasonMIN666
Jadarian PriceSEA666
Woody MarksHOU55.56
TreVeyon HendersonNE55.56
Keaton MitchellLAC----6
Jacory Croskey-MerrittWAS555
Braelon AllenNYJ555
Blake CorumLAR555
J.K. DobbinsDEN555
Kaelon BlackSF555

Wide receiver trade values

Playertmnon0.5PPR
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEA485052
Ja'Marr ChaseCIN4344.546
CeeDee LambDAL404244
Amon-Ra St. BrownDET384042
Justin JeffersonMIN3738.540
Chris OlaveNO353739
Puka NacuaLAR353739
Zay FlowersBAL3132.534
Nico CollinsHOU3031.533
Drake LondonATL262830
George PickensDAL212223
DeVonta SmithPHI202122
Tetairoa McMillanCAR171921
Parker WashingtonJAC171921
Garrett WilsonNYJ161820
Christian WatsonGB171819
Tee HigginsCIN171819
A.J. BrownNE161419
DJ MooreBUF141516
Davante AdamsLAR141516
Malik NabersNYG1314.516
Mike EvansSF1314.516
Michael WilsonARI121416
Jaylen WaddleDEN1213.515
Rashee RiceKC1213.515
Matthew GoldenGB121314
Ladd McConkeyLAC111213
Terry McLaurinWAS101112
Jalen CokerCAR91011
Emeka EgbukaTB91011
Luther Burden IIICHI89.511
Jameson WilliamsDET8910
DK MetcalfPIT789
Deebo SamuelSF77.58
Rome OdunzeCHI678
Carnell TateTEN678
Devaughn VeleNO678
Josh DownsIND678
Stefon DiggsWAS678
Tyreek HillFA678
Jordan AddisonMIN678
Denzel BostonCLE66.57
Romeo DoubsNE55.56
Keenan AllenIND----6
Kalif RaymondCHI----5

Tight end trade values

Playertmnon0.5PPR
Brock BowersLV2829.531
Trey McBrideARI272931
George KittleSF1516.518
Sam LaPortaDET101214
Tyler WarrenIND910.512
Juwan JohnsonNO89.511
Dalton KincaidBUF8910
Travis KelceKC8910
Isaiah LikelyNYG78.510
Dallas GoedertPHI789
Tucker KraftGB678
Harold Fannin Jr.CLE678
Colston LovelandCHI55.56
Kenyon SadiqNYJ55.56
Mark AndrewsBAL----5
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