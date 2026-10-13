Thompkins reverted to the Raiders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Thompkins was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 45-17 loss to the Patriots, ultimately reeling in his only target for eight yards while playing 13 of the team's 60 offensive snaps. The wide receiver also added three kick returns for 80 yards and an 18-yard punt return in the defeat. If Jalen Nailor (concussion) remains unavailable in Week 6 versus the Bills, there's a good chance that Thompkins is elevated again.