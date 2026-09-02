The Raiders signed Thompkins to the practice squad Monday.

Thompkins joined the Raiders in late July and appeared in all three preseason games. He logged four catches (on six targets) for 33 yards and contributed on special teams as a returner, recording 25 yards on four punt returns and 198 yards on seven kickoff returns. He was released by the Raiders on Sunday, but Thompkins will stick around on the practice squad and could be elevated to the active roster if the team needs another pass catcher or returner.