Neal (hamstring) signed a contract with the Vikings' practice squad Wednesday, Rob Kleifield of the team's official site reports.

New Orleans waived Neal in early September on an injury settlement while the second-year running back tended to a hamstring issue, but he appears to have since made a full recovery. After working out with Minnesota on Tuesday, Neal quickly landed a contract, improving the organization's depth at running back while Jordan Mason (thumb) is on injured reserve. As a rookie last season, Neal appeared in 10 games for the Saints, carrying 57 times for 206 yards (3.6 average) and two touchdowns while adding 17 receptions for 104 yards on 19 targets.