Dolphins' Anthony Steen: Dealing with toe injury
Steen missed Monday's practice due to a toe injury, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Steen suffered the injury in Sunday's game against the Jets. His status for Week 8 is seemingly up in the air at this point. Jesse Davis figures would presumably fill in at left guard should Steen be unable to go.
