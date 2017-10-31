Dolphins' Anthony Steen: Lands on IR
Steen (foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Steen suffered the injury two weeks ago in the Dolphins' win over the Jets but had been unable to practice since. With Steen now likely done for the year, Jesse Davis is expected to continue starting at left guard.
More News
-
Best Week 9 streaming options
The Colts will be chasing the scoreboard against the Houston Texans, and Heath Cummings likes...
-
Week 9 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Jay Ajayi is an Eagle, Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams are relevant in Miami, Alfred Morris...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire: RB frenzy
Along with Alex Collins, it should be a busy week for adding running backs, including Alfred...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire, Zeke and Ajayi
Reacting to the Jay Ajayi trade, the Ezekiel Elliott news and Jimmy Garoppolo’s new home before...
-
Ajayi rates higher as an Eagle
Saved from a bad offensive line and a coach who grew tired of him in Miami, Jay Ajayi has a...
-
What you missed: Broncos need a change
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.