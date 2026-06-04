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Dolphins' Caleb Douglas: Dealing with minor injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said Thursday that Douglas "tweaked something" during Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hafley doesn't expect the injury to be a long-term concern. Taken with the 75th overall pick this year, Douglas joins a WR room that's widely viewed as the weakest in the league. He'll thus have a chance to compete for immediate playing time if he's back to full strength before training camp. With 4.39 speed, at 6-foot-4, 206 pounds, Douglas could have some value to Miami's offense even if he's just running clear-out routes.

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