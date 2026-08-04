Dolphins' Caleb Douglas: Experiencing early highs and lows

Douglas has had some impressive moments during training camp but has been inconsistent so far, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Douglas has a prime opportunity to secure a prominent role among a Miami receiving corps that parted ways with both Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill (knee - ACL) during the offseason. Head coach Jeff Hafley said Monday that he's been "impressed" by Douglas but also indicated that the rookie wideout has "a ways to go for what we expect of him." After being drafted in the third round of April's NFL Draft, Douglas has naturally received high expectations, and he landed in a great spot in terms of opportunity, as the Dolphins don't have a clear top WR in a group that also includes Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell near the top of the potential pecking order.