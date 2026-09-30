Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said that Douglas (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Travis Wingfield of the team's official site reports.

Hafley labeled Douglas as day-to-day when he spoke to the media Monday, but the rookie wideout apparently hasn't made enough progress in his recovery from the ankle injury two days later to practice in any fashion. Considering he missed the Dolphins' Week 3 loss to the Chiefs, Douglas will probably need to put in a full practice by Friday in order to approach Sunday's game in Minnesota without a designation.