Dolphins' Jesse Davis: Activated from COVID-19 list
RotoWire Staff
Davis was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Davis was placed on the reserve list Monday, but has apparently since tested negative. He should now be prepared to maintain his role as the starting left tackle in Week 12 against the Jets.
