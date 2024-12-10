Brooks tallied nine tackles (four solo), one sack and one pass defensed in Sunday's 32-26 win over the Jets.
Brooks has now posted exactly nine total tackles in three straight games, with double-digit stops in the two contests before that. The every-down linebacker has been a reliable bet for production in IDP formats all season. With 113 total tackles across 13 appearances, Brooks has now logged four straight seasons with triple-digit stops to begin his career. He'll work to keep up his momentum Sunday at Houston.
