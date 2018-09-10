Stills hauled in four of five targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-20, season-opening win over the Titans.

Stills scored Miami's first touchdown of the season on a 10-yard reception in the second quarter, then got free deep for a 75-yard score in the fourth. He showed a tremendous rapport with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, which bodes well for Stills' chances of finding future success as the top weapon in an otherwise underwhelming receiving corps.

More News
Our Latest Stories