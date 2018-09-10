Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Scores two Week 1 touchdowns
Stills hauled in four of five targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-20, season-opening win over the Titans.
Stills scored Miami's first touchdown of the season on a 10-yard reception in the second quarter, then got free deep for a 75-yard score in the fourth. He showed a tremendous rapport with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, which bodes well for Stills' chances of finding future success as the top weapon in an otherwise underwhelming receiving corps.
