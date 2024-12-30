Washington finished with four receptions on five targets for 41 yards while losing 11 yards on his only carry in Sunday's 20-3 win over Cleveland.
Washington squandered another starting opportunity when he lost 11 yards on his only rushing attempt to help offset a modest receiving day (4-41-0). The sixth-round rookie is not shaping up to be a strong fantasy play in Week 18, especially if injured starter Jaylen Waddle (knee) is able to recover from his current injury. Washington should only be considered a deep-league option in next Sunday's scheduled tilt against the Jets.
