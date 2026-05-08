The Dolphins signed Gronowski as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Gronowski was the South Dakota State starting quarterback for four years before transferring to Iowa in 2025. Through 13 games as a Hawkeye, Gronowski completed 166-of-262 pass attempts (63 percent) for 1,741 yards and 10 touchdowns, adding only seven interceptions. The 24-year-old also added 130 carries for 545 yards and a startling 16 rushing touchdowns during his final season. The quarterback will compete with Quinn Ewers (knee) and Cam Miller throughout training camp for the honor of backing up Malik Willis.