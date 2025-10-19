Dolphins' Matthew Judon: Healthy scratch Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Judon (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Judon has worked in a rotational role at defensive end through the first six games of the regular season, accumulating six tackles (three solo) over that span. He will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's road game, which gives Kenneth Grant, Matthew Butler and rookie fifth-rounder Jordan Phillips more opportunities for snaps on the Dolphins' defensive line.