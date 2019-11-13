Needham registered six tackles (five solo), three passes defensed and one interception in Sunday's win over the Colts.

Needham posted an impressive line for a second straight week and was part of a stifling effort by the Dolphins' defense against Brian Hoyer and the Colts. The rookie was also on the field for all 70 of Miami's defensive snaps, proving that he has become an established member of the secondary since being signed to the active roster prior to Week 6.