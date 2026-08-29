Ewers did not play in Friday's 17-12 preseason loss to the Falcons, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Head coach Jeff Jafley relayed to reporters after the game that he "never felt truly comfortable enough" to play Ewers in Friday's preseason finale, even though the second-year quarterback was cleared to return to practice earlier in the week. Mark Gronowski and Cam Miller played under center for the Dolphins, but they combined to complete 11 of 24 passes for 158 yards while taking five sacks. For now, it looks like Ewers will serve as Malik Willis' backup in 2026, though the Dolphins could opt to bring in another signal caller before Week 1 against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 13.