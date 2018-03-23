Young will re-sign with the Dolphins on a one-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Young's continued availability bodes well for Miami skill players as he serves as a capable backup at tackle in case anything happens to 2016 first-rounder Laremy Tunsil or 2014 first-rounder Ja'Wuan James.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories