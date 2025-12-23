Wease reverted to the Dolphins' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

The undrafted rookie out of Missouri was called up from the practice squad and made his NFL regular-season debut during Sunday's loss against the Bengals. He ended up playing 21 of 59 offensive snaps (35.6 percent) and finished with two catches (on four targets) for 32 yards, with both of his receptions occurring inside the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. Wease's increased workload on offense came after Dee Eskridge was removed from Sunday's game in the third quarter due to a toe injury. Wease would be a top candidate to be elevated to the Dolphins' active roster for this Sunday against the Buccaneers if Eskridge is unable to play.