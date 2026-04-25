The Dolphins selected Moore in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 130th overall.

Moore is a versatile option on the line but is a bit of a tweener between linebacker and edge rusher, standing 6-foot-1, 243 pounds. He didn't lack for production at the collegiate level, notching 14.0 sacks in 2023 at UTSA before transferring to Texas and compiling a combined 8.5 sacks and 70 tackles in his two seasons in Austin. He does a good job of staying low and keeping leverage in the run game but is undersized for an edge with arms on the shorter side that could lead to some trouble creating separation from opposing offensive linemen. It remains to be seen what the Dolphins plan to do with Moore, whether it be remaining on the edge or ultimately moving to linebacker. Either way, he's likely bound for special-teams duties as a rookie and will likely face a learning curve at the next level.