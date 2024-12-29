Hill (wrist), who is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Cleveland, is expected to suit up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The wrist issue is a lingering injury for Hill, but he's yet to miss a game because of it, and it appears the star wideout will be on the field for Miami again Sunday. However, his outlook is hazy in part due to the expected absence of Tua Tagovailoa, who is officially doubtful to play due to a hip issue. Rapoport notes that No. 2 wideout Jaylen Waddle (knee) isn't likely to suit up either, which could lead to the Browns focusing more of their attention on Hill. If things go the way they seem to be trending, the Dolphins' passing attack Sunday will consist of Tyler Huntley at quarterback, with Hill and Malik Washington leading the team's wideout corps and tight end Jonnu Smith playing a significant role as well.