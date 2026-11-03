Gonzalez is set to remain the starting kicker for the Dolphins' Week 9 matchup with the Lions, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Monday.

Coach Jeff Haffley implied that the Dolphins will utilize Gonzalez's remaining practice squad elevation to suit him up for Week 9. If the team uses the last elevation, the kicker will need to be signed to the active roster to play in any subsequent games this season. Gonzalez is 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and a perfect 5-for-5 on extra points through his two starts in 2026.