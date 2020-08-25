site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Duke Thomas: Cut loose by Cards
The Cardinals parted ways with Thomas on Sunday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas has yet to find a permanent home in the NFL, failing to appear in a contest to date. He will now continue his search with other clubs.
