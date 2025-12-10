Young posted eight tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks in Monday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Chargers.

It has been a turbulent start to Young's career, as the 2023 third-round pick played just six games as a rookie and was cut by the Raiders during the 2024 training camp. He never played during the 2024 season, but he made the Eagles roster in 2025 and has geared up in all 13 games. Young finally posted a notable stat line this week with a career high in tackles while adding the first sacks of his career.