DeJean registered five total tackles (three solo) and two passes defensed, including an interception, during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Rams.

DeJean was able to secure at least five stops for the fourth straight game to open the 2026 campaign, but his biggest moment of the game came as a result of his hands in the second quarter. The 23-year-old jumped in front of deep ball from quarterback Matthew Stafford for his first interception of the season. DeJean has now compiled 23 total tackles (11 solo) and four passes defensed, including Sunday's interception, over four contests this year.