DeJean has entered the league's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Cowboys.

DeJean was shaken up on the Eagles' first defensive drive of the first quarter and was taken to the locker room, where medical staff diagnosed the third-year defensive back with a concussion. Michael Carter should see more defensive snaps in the secondary in the absence of DeJean, who will now work through the league's protocol in an effort to be available for Week 13 against the Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 6.