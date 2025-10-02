Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Back on practice field
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goedert (knee) returned to practice Thursday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Since sitting out Week 2 due to a sprained knee, Goedert has been a TD machine, scoring three times while securing five of six targets for 70 yards over the last two games. The Eagles held him out of drills Wednesday due to a knee issue, but his ability to get back on the field one day later bodes well for his status in the midst of Week 5 prep. Thursday's injury report will reveal his activity level.
