Goedert (knee) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams.

He should be back in his usual, near-every-down role after missing Week 2 due to a knee sprain. Before that, Goedert got a team-high seven targets in a Week 1 win over Dallas, handling 82 percent snap share and 92 percent route share along the way.

