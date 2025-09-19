Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Cleared for Week 3 return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goedert (knee) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams.
He should be back in his usual, near-every-down role after missing Week 2 due to a knee sprain. Before that, Goedert got a team-high seven targets in a Week 1 win over Dallas, handling 82 percent snap share and 92 percent route share along the way.
