The Eagles designated Goedert (knee) for return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Goedert is slated to resume practicing with the Eagles on Wednesday, after having missed the last four games following his placement on IR on Dec. 7. The Eagles are locked in as the NFC's No. 2 seed in the playoffs, so it doesn't seem likely that Goedert will be activated ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Giants. The tight end will, however, be able to get some valuable practice reps in this week, presumably with an eye toward being ready to handle a full workload in the divisional round of the playoffs.