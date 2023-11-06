Goedert is expected to have surgery as soon as Monday to address a fractured right forearm and is likely facing a four-week recovery timeline, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Goedert suffered the injury in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Cowboys late in the second half and finished the game with three receptions for 50 yards on four targets. Though Goedert scheduled to undergo an MRI early Monday before a determination is made on his next steps, the expectation is that he'll be sent in for surgery later in the day on the recommendations of his doctor. The Eagles are on bye Week 10, so if the estimated four-week recovery timeline proves to be accurate, Goedert could avoid injured reserve if the team is optimistic he'll miss only three games rather than four. Once surgery is completed and the team returns from its bye week, the Eagles will likely reassess Goedert and decide if he needs to placed on IR prior to a Week 11 matchup with the Chiefs on Nov. 20. Jack Stoll has been serving as the team's No. 2 tight end this season, but the Eagles could lean more heavily on Albert Okwuegbunam when they want more of a pass-catching threat at the position on the field for whatever length of time Goedert misses.