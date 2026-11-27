Smith caught 11 of 14 targets for 200 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 39-38 win over the Cowboys.

Injuries keep piling up for the Eagles, with both Saquon Barkley (neck) and Dallas Goedert (shoulder) exiting the Thanksgiving contest early, and even Smith was checked for a back injury late in the game after an awkward landing along the sideline. The wideout stayed in the game, however, and he put together a career-best performance while acting as Joe Milton's top downfield option. Both of Smith's TDs came on breakdowns in the Dallas secondary, as he hauled in scores of 50 and 45 yards on plays in which Milton just chucked the ball up and let his No. 1 guy go get it. Smith will take a 42-551-4 line on 67 targets into a Week 13 contest against the Cardinals.