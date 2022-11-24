Smith (knee) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice report.
Smith tended to a knee injury last week, so the cap on his reps this week may be maintenance-related to keep him as close to 100 percent as possible. Meanwhile, fellow wide receiver A.J. Brown was a DNP on Thursday due to an illness, a reality that could bump up Smith to No. 1 on the WR depth chart for the Eagles if the former is limited or sidelined this weekend. In the end, Friday's report may clarify the statuses of both Brown and Smith for Sunday's game versus the Packers.
