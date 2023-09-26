Elliott didn't miss a kick in Monday's win over the Buccaneers, converting two extra points and three field goals.

Elliott will be happy with his first perfect performance of the season after missing one kick in each of the Eagles' first two games, though to be fair, he wasn't asked to do anything difficult this time around. After attempting two kicks from beyond 50 yards in both of the first two weeks, he was merely asked to convert from 36, 38 and 26 yards. Perhaps most notable is the fact that Elliott has already been given 10 field-goal attempts through three weeks. Last year, he didn't attempt his 10th field goal until Week 12, with the Eagles finishing drives at an uncommon rate, but they've been coming up short more frequently this season.