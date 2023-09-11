Elliott went converted all four of his field-goal attempts but missed one of his two extra points in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Patriots.

The Eagles had one of the top offenses in the league last season, but they were so efficient at getting into the end zone that their kicker wasn't a particularly strong fantasy option. Only once all year did Elliott attempt more than two field goals in a game. If Week 1 is any indication, that won't necessarily be the case this year. Elliott did his job to help secure victory in a game in which the offense wasn't firing on all cylinders, making second-half kicks from 56, 48 and 51 yards.