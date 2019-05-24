Eagles' Mack Hollins: Still can't practice
Hollins (groin) isn't participating in spring practices, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Hollins initially had surgery in February 2018 and suffered a setback shortly before Week 1 last season. After spending the entire year on injured reserve, the 2017 fourth-round pick apparently is still working his way through the rehab process. Coach Doug Pederson did say he's encouraged by Hollins' recent progress, but the young wideout likely will need to battle for a roster spot if/when he finally gets healthy. With Alshon Jeffery (ribs), DeSean Jackson, Nelson Agholor and JJ Arcega-Whiteside all locked in, Hollins will compete with a host of players for one or two spots.
