Eagles' Nakobe Dean: Could return Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
Dean (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Giants.
The Georgia product logged another full practice Wednesday but must still be activated to the Eagles' active roster in order to play Thursday night. If Dean is activated in time for the Week 6 divisional matchup, he's likely to serve as Philadelphia's top reserve inside linebacker, playing behind Zack Baun and rookie Jihaad Campbell.