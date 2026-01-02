Dean (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Dean was unable to practice throughout Week 18, making it consecutive weeks that the linebacker has been unable to get on the practice field. The 25-year-old will now miss consecutive contests due to a hamstring injury, and it is unclear if he will even be able to play in the Eagles' first playoff matchup. With Jaelan Phillips (ankle) also ruled out for Sunday's game, Jalyx Hunt, Brandon Graham and Joshua Uche may see a significant increase in defensive snaps for the Eagles' linebacker corps alongside starters Zack Baun and Nolan Smith.