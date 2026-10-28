Pancol signed with Denver's practice squad Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Pancol was cut from Indianapolis' practice squad last week but didn't need long to find a new squad. The Duke product has yet to log any NFL regular-season action since originally signing as an undrafted free agent with Jacksonville in April of 2025. Pancol will provide tight-end depth for the Broncos, though he's unlikely to be elevated in the near future given that Denver currently has four healthy tight ends on its roster.