Bassey was waived by the Broncos on Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Bassey entered the season as the team's nickel corner, but he ultimately lost the job to Ja'Quan McMillian this past week, according to Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. Gabriel also speculates the move may have been made to create space for running back Dwayne Washington on the active roster, as Javonte Williams (hip) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.